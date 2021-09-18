CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playboi Carti Sued by Jeweler for Nearly $100,000 Tab – Report

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 6 days ago
Playboi Carti faces a nearly $100,000 lawsuit from celebrity jeweler Elliot Eliantte. The Whole Lotta Red rapper is being sued by the famed bling provider for a $97,063.75 unpaid balance, according to a TMZ report published on Friday (Sept. 17). Eliantte & Co. claim Carti bought two custom chains in...

mymagicgr.com

