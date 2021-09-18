From the Editor: September 2021
We’ve arrived at September. “The summer ended,” wrote James Baldwin. “Day by day, and taking its time, the summer ended.” Soon, birds will be winging onward and leaves swirling downward. Our Cover Artist, Shannon Whitworth, has provided us with a lovely cover celebrating the season. At The Gallery at Flat Rock, two artists gather with an arborist to talk about trees. And throughout Henderson County, the sweet bounty of orchards hangs ready for harvesting.thelaurelofasheville.com
