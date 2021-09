The Chicago Bears have their home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. They want to atone for their loss in Week 1. Here are some ways they can do just that. The Chicago Bears have their home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams had their way with Chicago in their Week 1 matchup. The Bears try to bounce back after they gave a bad showing on primetime television.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO