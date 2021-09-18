CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogaerts, AL wild card-leading Bosox top O's, 4th win in row

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in four runs, carrying the AL wild card-leading Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 Saturday for their fourth straight win. The Red Sox are one game ahead of Toronto and 1 1/2 games in front of the rival Yankees in...

