Taylor Heinicke believes he's done enough to be Washington's quarterback for the remainder of 2021

By Bryan Manning
 6 days ago
Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke made his first start of the 2021 season on Thursday and led the WFT to a critical 30-29 win over the New York Giants.

Heinicke didn’t dink and dunk his way to the win, either. He completed 34 of 46 passes for 336 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He constantly made throws down the field, including throwing into tight spaces.

His best work came late when he led Washington on two scoring drives late to win the game.

After the game, Heinicke spoke to the NFL Network crew. Michael Irvin asked him if he thought he’d done enough to remain as Washington’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Heinicke did not hesitate.

“I do,” Heinicke said, per Chris Lingebach of 106.7 The Fan. “And I have confidence that I can do it, so if those guys in the locker room and the facility believe in me, that’s all that matters. And I think they do. So let’s try to keep this ball rolling.”

Heinicke has now started two games for Washington, and he was outstanding in both. While Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to be back this season, it’s not a guarantee. If Heinicke continues to play as he did on Thursday, it doesn’t matter if Fitzpatrick returns or not. This will be Heinicke’s team.

