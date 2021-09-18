CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Claims His ‘First Job Offer’ Came From An Idaho Lumber Company. The Baffled Company Said It Has No Record Of That

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
For a moment in late August, some in the White House press corps – beyond Peter Doocy of Fox News – seemed willing to resist the blizzard of deception and lies that comes out of the Biden administration on a daily basis.

It was a Major issue – as in President Joe Biden’s German shepherd, Major.

The conservative group Judicial Watch obtained records that showed Major had been involved in at least eight biting incidents among White House staff – far more than the administration admitted to.

Major’s need for a muzzle is not an Earth-shattering thing. But a New York Post reporter got to the crux of the matter by asking Biden’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki the key question: “We expect honest information even for minor stories. And if we can’t get honest information about minor stories, why should we have faith in the administration’s account for larger issues like Afghanistan?” he said.

Psaki, as she often does, simply avoided the question by thanking the reporter for his interest in the dog.

Yet the Post reporter was on to something important, as was shown again on Monday.

Biden, who was forced out of the 1988 presidential election after plagiarizing a British politician’s life, showed yet again that he and his staff cannot be honest about the small things.

The president was in Idaho. During some remarks, according to the Post, he noted, “I used to tell [the late Idaho Democratic Sen.] Frank Church this, I got a — my first job offer, where I wanted — my wife, deceased wife and I wanted to move to Idaho because we — not a joke — it’s such a beautiful, beautiful state. And I interviewed for a job at Boise Cascade,” Biden said, referring to one of the nation’s largest lumber suppliers.

“And in the meantime there was a war going on. Anyway. But the whole point was that I used to always kid Frank,” Biden added.

The company responded by saying that was not true.

The Post spoke to Boise Cascade spokeswoman Lisa Tschampl,, who replied, “We have no record of President Biden’s application or of him having worked for the company.” She added, “We checked our system internally and nothing has turned up.”

Tschampl did not rule out Biden’s claim entirely.

“We had a diverse portfolio in the ’60s and early ’70s … so my guess is any records have been purged or transferred for the businesses/projects we are no longer involved in,” she said, referring to the fact that Boise Cascade once ran divisions that included concrete, plastics and textiles.

“I would not want to speculate about what type of role he may have applied for in 1972,” she added. “Today we are a wood products manufacturer and wholesale distributor of building materials.”

Yet the Post did some digging, and reported that it was “unable to locate any prior record of Biden mentioning the company — including in news clippings archived by the Nexis and Factiva databases,” as well as in Biden’s own 2007 autobiography “Promises to Keep.”

Recalling the Major question, if the public can’t get honest information about minor things, why should people have faith in the administration’s account for bigger issues?

Comments / 230

Nutten new
5d ago

Another lie, he also said he drove an 18 Wheeler and worked as a coal miner. It was also revealed that his college athletic career was not what he presented and the game in 63 he claimed to participate in he wasn't on the team oh and don't forget his exaggeration about his academics, not top of the class but at the other end. No telling how much more he has lied about.

Reply(41)
90
Domingo Sanchez
5d ago

Joe biden's first job was in Idaho smoking some truck drivers pole behind a truck stop!!!👍🏻 True statement he accepted less than minimum wage for it!!!

Reply(9)
50
JG H
5d ago

Joe is proving over & over that he can't discern between fantasy & reality, or separate fact from fiction. These are very dangerous traits for President.

Reply(1)
32
 

The Free Press - TFP

