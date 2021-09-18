CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Park Provides its Elephants “Day Off” From Work on Hindu Festival

By Reuters
Voice of America
 6 days ago

India's famous Bengal Safari Park in eastern West Bengal state's Siliguri city provided its elephants with a day off from their safari services in observance of the Hindu festival of Vishwakarma Puja. (Reuters)

Daily Mail

Stone idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god of wisdom made 800 years ago is unearthed in an Indian village the night before a festival celebrating the deity's birth

A 12th-century idol representing the Hindu god Ganesh has been discovered accidentally in southeastern India. A farmer in the village of Motupalli in Prakasam District stumbled across the stone statue while tilling his land. In Hinduism, Lord Ganesh is presented as a portly elephant-headed figure with four arms. He is...
RELIGION
Lebanon-Express

Indian sanctuary prepares for Elephant Appreciation Day

Ahead of the national Elephant Appreciation Day on Wednesday, September 22, the health workers and caretakers at Wildlife SOS conservation center treated the elephants with feet and leg illnesses.
PETS
The Independent

Indian officials burn rhino horns to stop illegal trade

Indian officials burned about 2,500 old rhino horns on Wednesday to spread awareness of the need to protect the rare animal on World Rhino Day. Dozens of Hindu priests performed rituals and chanted prayers as the top Assam state elected official, Himanta Biswa Sarma, lit the fire on a large platform in a sports stadium near the famed Kaziranga National Park. The horns, which had been stored for years, were from rhinos that died of natural causes at Kazaringa and other smaller habitats across Assam state and those confiscated from poachers. Kaziranga is home to nearly 2,500 one-horned rhinos...
INDIA
AFP

Rare rhino horns go up in flames in India anti-poaching campaign

Nearly 2,500 rare rhino horns were destroyed Wednesday in the first ceremony of its kind in northeastern India as part of an anti-poaching drive to mark World Rhino Day. But the global body added that rhino poaching deaths have been declining in recent years amid conservation efforts in India and neighbouring Nepal.
ANIMALS
