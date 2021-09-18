CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Chess Trailblazer Is Suing Netflix Over Her Portrayal In 'The Queen's Gambit'

By Rachel Treisman
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
The Queen's Gambit on Netflix won over tens of millions of viewers last year, triggering a national run on chess sets and making an instant icon out of its fictional protagonist. And that's not all it did, according to one real-life champion. Georgian chess legend Nona Gaprindashvili — who made...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Communication Is The Challenge In This Novel Of Loss And Discovery

In 2017, the odd and wonderful British novelist Jon McGregor told a Guardian interviewer he had an "antipathy towards 'big drama.'" His dislike of showiness seems coherent with the book he'd then just released, the unmissably good Reservoir 13, which takes place over the span of 13 years and is collectively narrated by the inhabitants of a rural English town, including the birds and animals living in its hedges. At first glance, though, McGregor's newest novel, Lean Fall Stand, is about as big-drama as a book can get. It opens in the middle of a freak Antarctic ice storm; its hero, a career expedition guide named Doc Wright, has gotten separated from Luke and Thomas, the two young mapping experts in his care. Nobody can see, none of their radios are working, their satellite phones are dead, and, worst of all, something is going haywire in Doc's head. He's switching words up. By the time the storm ends, his ability to use language has collapsed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Patricia Arquette to Star in, Direct Showtime Limited Series ‘Love Canal’ From Colette Burson (EXCLUSIVE)

Patricia Arquette is set to star in, direct, and executive produce the limited series “Love Canal” currently in development at Showtime, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is based on the upcoming documentary “The Canal” by Will Battersby and upcoming book by journalist Keith O’Brien entitled “Paradise Falls.” “Love Canal” is about a group of blue collar women who came together in the late 1970s to fight for environmental justice for their community. The women became activists when they realized that 20,000 tons of deadly chemicals were buried beneath their neighborhood in Niagara Falls, New York. With little formal education or training, they...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

There Are No Emergencies In Trivia

The Ask Me Another team has a saying whenever things get stressful: "There are no emergencies in trivia." But you can never be too careful. A long-running inside joke finally pays off as Ophira Eisenberg breaks a glass box containing an emergency word game. Comedians Aparna Nancherla and Joyelle Nicole Johnson take on the challenge.
TV & VIDEOS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

ABC's New 'Wonder Years' Succeeds By Centering A Black Family In History

Experienced critics know: sometimes it pays to be skeptical of TV show revivals that try to make an old series feel fresh by changing the race of the main characters. But ABC's Black-centered reimagining of TV's classic exercise in nostalgia, The Wonder Years, avoids that pitfall for a simple reason. The year in which it is set, 1968, was one of the most pivotal times for Black America in recent history.
TV SERIES
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The 1st Black Woman To Pilot A Spacecraft Says Seeing Earth Was The Best Part

Sian Proctor, who lifted off this month with three crewmates on the first all-civilian space launch, tells NPR that she "couldn't get enough" of the view from orbit. A MARTINEZ, BYLINE: A lot of us dream of the stars. Very few of us, though, have been able to travel a little closer to them. But a small group of civilians got that chance in a history-making journey last week.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

