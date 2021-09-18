Thor TKOs Larratt in one

The ten round main event saw unbeaten prospect Alejandro Luis Silva (17-0-1, 12 KOs) of Argentina KO countryman Maico Sommariva (9-4, 8 KOs) to retain his Argentina (FAB) super welter title. The first round saw both fighters having their moments in heated exchanges. The fight took a quick turn in round two when Silva dropped Sommariva with an uppercut and body shot that saw Sommariva spit out his mouthpiece. He valiantly rose to his feet to beat the count and the round ended. Sommariva made a nice comeback in round three temporarily rocking Silva. However, Silva ended matters in round four with a body shot where Sommariva again spit out his mouthpiece but beat the count. The referee correctly waved off the bout moments later as Sommariva was in no condition to continue. The official end came at 2:03 of round four.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO