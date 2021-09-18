CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thor TKOs Larratt in one

fightnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest installment of boxing’s hottest trend, the celebrity clash, Game of Thrones star and “2018 World’s Strongest Man” Thor “The Mountain” Bjornsson scored a first round TKO over arm-wrestling legend Devon Larratt at the Sport Society in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The 6’9, 323lb Bjornsson, 32, was way more polished than debuting 47-year-old Larratt. The bout was stopped quite prematurely by the referee after Larratt got a bloody nose in the first round. Time was 2:40.

