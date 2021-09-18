Is DJU more Kelly Bryant or Tajd Boyd?

Tajd stared down receivers and was immobile after taking a few sacks. Kelly was just a terrible passer. Kelly was a pure zone read QB who couldn't read the pressure. He also wasnt honest with his strengths and weaknesses. If he had been, and had been able to successfully run the zone read he would have been a fine college QB even for a team of our caliber at the time. From what I have seen thus far, I would say DJU has more similarities to Kelly. I do believe the coaching staff is not letting him run as much this early in the season. If you remember after DWs frosh year, the staff has SLOWLY worked the QB running game more into the gameplans as the seasons have progressed...unfortunately this OL version needs the QB to run now in order to open other things up for this offense. It is ugly right now.