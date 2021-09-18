Knoll MB Lounge Chair 1929 reissue features Marcel Breuer’s signature tubular steel design

The importance of diversity in design can’t be overstated — yet it’s been well-documented that, when it comes to representation, there’s a long way to go. Thus, it’s crucial for not only those in the industry to keep hiring, supporting, and highlighting underrepresented communities, but also for those outside of it to do so as well, with both their dollars and their voices. That can start with getting acquainted with new and emerging designers within the industry. And with Latinx Heritage Month in full swing, now is as good a time as ever to explore and uplift some of the Latinx design studios creating innovative, unique, and downright beautiful work.

