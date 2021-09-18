CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoll MB Lounge Chair 1929 reissue features Marcel Breuer’s signature tubular steel design

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 6 days ago
Add a touch of modern elegance to your home with the Knoll MB Lounge Chair 1929 reissue. This sophisticated chair features Marcel Breuer’s signature work on tubular steel. It creates a chair frame that appears to be continuous. Meanwhile, the upholstered foam cushion gives your back movement. So despite its contemporary look, this chair is actually quite comfortable to sit in. What’s more, the polished chrome finish catches the eye and adds dimension to any room. Moreover, the armrests consist of natural oak and have a clear finish. That way, you can enjoy this natural material in its own color. Finally, the KnollStudio logo, along with Marcel Breuer’s signature, are stamped into the chair’s base. You’ll love having a 1929 classic that still looks modern today.

