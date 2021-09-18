No. 8 Cincinnati uses penalty to jumpstart offense, holds on for 38-24 win at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A targeting call changed everything for the University of Cincinnati football team on Saturday. With the No. 8-ranked (Associated Press/Coaches) Bearcats trailing Indiana 14-0 with 2:27 to play in the first half, Hoosiers middle linebacker and senior captain Micah McFadden was ejected for a targeting penalty on a hit on Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder. Cincinnati scored 17 unanswered points after the play, the UC defense caused two late turnovers and the Bearcats held on for a 38-24 victory.www.chatsports.com
