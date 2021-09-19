CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellator 266 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | ‘Davis vs Romero’

By Adam Guillen Jr.
MMAmania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellator 266: “Davis vs. Romero” is set to air TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 18, 2021) from inside SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., featuring a Light Heavyweight showdown between Phil Davis and Yoel Romero. In the co-headlining act, Neiman Gracie will face off against Mark Lemminger in a pivotal Welterweight affair. Bellator 266’s main card will air on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET. MMAmania.com will deliver results for the full card and comprehensive play-by-play for the televised portion of Bellator 266 below.

