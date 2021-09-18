CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCU star Chris Hemsworth gives everything for “Thor 4” · KINO.de

Chris Hemsworth is training incredibly hard for his role in “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” and a new video shows how much the MCU star is pushing his limits. Production for “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” is in full swing and as expected, Chris Hemsworth will slip back into the role of Thor. But in order to survive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the actor has to stay in shape and train hard for it. Just recently, for fun, even his body double complained about the great strides Hemsworth is making. In the latest video, however, we now learn how hard the MCU star really trains for it.

