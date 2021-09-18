CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Cienega showing improvements under new coach Justin Argraves

By Alec White Arizona Daily Star
times-georgian.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Argraves and the Cienega Bobcats were on the doorstep of pulling off the program's biggest regular-season win in four years and having a "we’ve arrived" moment. Trailing 30-7 early in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against Salpointe Catholic, the Bobcats nearly completed a miraculous upset. Cienega cut the deficit to 30-22 and had the ball at the Lancers’ 26-yard line in the final seconds before an interception derailed what could have been a season-defining comeback.

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Biden tries to unify divided House

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vail, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Education
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Bobcats#Coaching#Salpointe Catholic#Lancers#Santa Rita High School#The University Of Arizona#Tucson High#Cherry
NBC News

Britney Spears' father was suspended as a conservator. What's next?

Britney Spears’ father was suspended as her financial conservator for the first time in 13 years, a decision that comes amid serious allegations in court and in the press that he abused his power over her. If the allegations are true, questions remain about what accountability looks like for Britney Spears and whether it's even possible in the confines of the law, lawyers told NBC News.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy