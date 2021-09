Alexis Lafrenière still has that boyish smile and look of awe in his eyes. His positive attitude is infectious and the veterans on the team appreciate it. “He loves being here, he loves playing hockey,” said potential captain Chris Kreider. “He’s quick with a joke – until the puck drops, and then he competes as hard as anyone I’ve ever played with. He’s concerned about winning hockey games and he’s going to do the things it takes to win hockey games.”

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO