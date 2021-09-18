CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Rangers AHL affiliate, Wolf Pack re-signs D Jeff Taylor

By Forever Blue Shirts
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wolf Pack announced another signing on Friday for the upcoming season as defenseman Jeff Taylor returns with an AHL Deal for one year. The 27 year old is entering his third season with the organization and provides additional depth on the blue line for Hartford. In the last two seasons, Taylor spent time mainly in the ECHL with the Maine Mariners (2019-20) and Jacksonville Icemen (2020-21). Despite an already crowded blue line, Taylor will be a good option for the Wolf Pack if the organization suffers injuries or multiple call ups.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
theahl.com

Oilers re-sign Marody

The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Cooper Marody to a one-year, two-way contract. Marody led the American Hockey League with 21 goals and tied for third in overall scoring with 36 points in 39 games for the Bakersfield Condors in 2020-21, his third pro campaign. He added one goal and two assists in six postseason games as the Condors won the Pacific Division title.
NHL
coloradoeagles.com

Eagles Sign Trio to AHL Two-Way Contracts

WINDSOR, CO. – The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Trey Bradley to an AHL two-way contract, along with defensemen Andrew Nielsen and Luke Martin. Bradley spent the 2020-21 season with the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies, posting 10 goals and...
NHL
chatsports.com

Heat re-sign Shortridge, add Michaud, Olsen, Greenfield on AHL/ECHL deals

The Stockton Heat have signed Andrew Shortridge, Wes Michaud, Ryan Olsen, and Matt Greenfield to two-way AHL/ECHL contracts for the 2021–22 season, the club announced Monday morning. ud835udde5ud835udde2ud835udde6ud835udde7ud835uddd8ud835udde5 ud835udde1ud835uddd8ud835uddeaud835udde6 | The Heat have signed four players to two-way, AHL-ECHL deals for the 2021-22 season. ud835uddd7ud835uddd8ud835udde7ud835uddd4ud835udddcud835udddfud835udde6: https://t.co/447jJTIB7p pic.twitter.com/gE6by8nOsE. — Stockton Heat...
HOCKEY
ryerecord.com

Sign Up For Rye Rangers Hockey Today!

The Rye Rangers Hockey Club has limited openings in its 8U age group for the upcoming 2021-22 winter season. We offer 4 levels of instruction for 5-6-7 & 8-year-old players, starting with our Jr. Clinic (learn to skate) for the 2017 birth year. Utilizing USA Hockey’s American Development Model our players develop their overall skating and skill levels in a fun, fast-paced environment.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
FanSided

Islanders make five signings to bolster AHL squad

We have another rush of New York Islanders signings to talk about. While these signings weren’t announced by the team each of these players was listed on the team’s website as part of their roster before CapFriendly announced the signings. So, the players inked were:. Cole Bardreau ( 2-year, 2-way,...
NHL
theahl.com

Wolf Pack sign forward Fritz

The Hartford Wolf Pack have signed forward Tanner Fritz to a one-year American Hockey League contract. Fritz has spent the last six seasons in the New York Islanders organization, including 198 games in the AHL with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Fritz posted three goals and three assists in 20 games in 2020-21, and has totaled 46 goals and 89 assists for 135 points in his AHL career.
NHL
kduz.com

Wolves re-sign two for depth

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have filled out their roster by re-signing forward Jarred Vanderbilt and guard Jordan McLaughlin. Both were restricted free agents. The contracts were agreed to last week. Vanderbilt gets a three-year, $18.3 million deal. McLaughlin gets a three-year deal worth about $6.5 million that comes with a team option for the third year. Vanderbilt gives the Timberwolves another option at a power forward spot they have been trying to enhance for several years. McLaughlin provides depth at point guard.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#The Maine Mariners#Jacksonville Icemen#The Wolf Pack
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson Silver Knights re-sign Reid Duke to one-year AHL contract

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In one of his first official moves as General Manager of the Henderson Silver Knights, Tim Speltz re-signed the first ever Golden Knights player to be under contract: Reid Duke. The 25-year-old, signed a one year AHL deal on Friday, returning for his fifth season with...
NHL
southernillinoisnow.com

Blues re-sign Bozak

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler Bozak is staying with the St. Louis Blues after signing a one-year contract worth $750,000. The 35-year-old Bozak was with the Blues in 2019 when they won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history, putting up 13 points during that title run. Injuries limited him to 31 games last season.
NHL
chatsports.com

Texas Rangers: Taylor Hearn’s success a top storyline of the season

Sep 12, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports. A recent string of Texas Rangers player debuts during the second half of the season has undoubtedly...
MLB
The Blade

Former Walleye goalie Pat Nagle signs AHL contract with Lehigh Valley

Goaltender Pat Nagle, the Toledo Walleye's all-time leader in wins, has signed with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. Nagle, 33, has spent the last four seasons in the Detroit Red Wings organization. The Michigan native is the Walleye's career leader in victories (68) and games played by a goalie (106).
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
prohockeyrumors.com

Reid Duke Signs AHL Contract

The first player in Vegas Golden Knights history is staying with the organization, though it’s no longer under an NHL contract. Reid Duke has signed an AHL contract with the Henderson Silver Knights for the 2021-22 season. The 25-year-old forward reached Group VI unrestricted free agency this summer after failing...
NHL
theahl.com

Senators re-sign Brown

The Ottawa Senators have re-signed forward Logan Brown to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season. Brown, 23, played 13 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2020-21, collecting two goals and seven assists. He also appeared in one NHL game with Ottawa. A first-round selection (11th overall) in...
NHL
chatsports.com

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 7, Rangers 2

The White Sox bounced back in their final game against the Rangers. A dynamic fourth inning put the good guys on top and Lucas & Co. prevented the Rangers from ever catching up. A smooth series win is just what the White Sox needed. The Starters. Lucas Giolito got the...
MLB
FanSided

Phantoms Bolster Depth with Four AHL Signings

While the NHL roster has plenty of depth to go around, rounding out the AHL roster was key as well. The Flyers affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, made a few signings of their own on Friday afternoon. They brought in four players, one of which is returning for his second season with the team.
NHL
Dallas News

Lefty feasting White Sox send Taylor Hearn packing early in his worst start with Rangers

ARLINGTON — The Chicago White Sox can flat-out hit, especially against left-handed starting pitchers. Conveniently enough for them Friday night, the Texas Rangers started left-hander Taylor Hearn. The White Sox entered the opener of a three-game series at Globe Life Field with the league’s highest OPS against lefty starters. On...
MLB
NBC Sports

Falcons re-sign Brandon Copeland

If you blinked, you might not have known he was gone. The Falcons have re-signed linebacker Brandon Copeland a day after releasing him. The move was likely a salary maneuver, as Copeland is a veteran player with more than four years of experience. Copeland signed with Atlanta back in March...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Bears Sign OL Alex Taylor To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced that they have signed OL Alex Taylor to their practice squad on Wednesday. Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina State back in April. of last year He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Browns but was eventually waived and re-signed to the practice squad.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy