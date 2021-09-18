Cowboys injury news: Donovan Wilson ruled out for Chargers game, Malik Hooker to make his debut

So much for everyone staying healthy in 2021. Just as Zack Martin returns to practice, the Cowboys lose several more players. The biggest news, of course, is the devastating injury to defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Expect him to be out until November with a broken foot. Safety Donovan Wilson sat out of Wednesday’s work with a stubborn groin issue that could have a bearing on his availability for Sunday, and the team even saw a favorite assistant coach leave the practice field with a leg injury of unknown severity.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO