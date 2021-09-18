'Blue Bayou' Follows Antonio, Adopted From Overseas But Not Made A U.S. Citizen

Illegal immigration is a highly debated topic in this country. Some people believe we should welcome these immigrants who generally come to the United States to flee dangerous countries while others feel they should be sent back to where they came from. However, there are a few problems with making any immigrants leave. First, they could be murdered if they return to their homeland. Second, they work many low-wage, manual labor jobs that many Americans don't want to do. Finally, many of them come here as infants or young children who have no recollection of their homeland and were given no choice to be here. Blue Bayou, the new film from Focus Features, shines a spotlight on the latter group, especially those who came to the United States after being adopted.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO