Radamel Falcao is delighted with his first days at Rayo Vallecano. The Colombian veteran, 35, has joined Rayo from Galatasaray. Falcao said: "I have found a team with a lot of quality, hunger and desire to fulfill the objectives that we have in Primera. In addition to a coaching staff that has made this team grow. Hopefully we can all achieve these goals together.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO