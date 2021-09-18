CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Watch: Falcao scores on Rayo Vallecano debut in 3-0 Getafe win

By Feargal Brennan
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadamel Falcao enjoyed a dream Rayo Vallecano debut with a goal off the bench in their 3-0 La Liga win over rivals Getafe. The Colombian international has caused a wave of excitement in Vallecas following his free transfer arrival at the club earlier this month. After being presented in front...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Radamel Falcao thrilled with Rayo Vallecano move; explains taking No3 shirt

Radamel Falcao is delighted with his first days at Rayo Vallecano. The Colombian veteran, 35, has joined Rayo from Galatasaray. Falcao said: "I have found a team with a lot of quality, hunger and desire to fulfill the objectives that we have in Primera. In addition to a coaching staff that has made this team grow. Hopefully we can all achieve these goals together.
WORLD
vavel.com

Goal and Highlights Getafe vs Elche (0-1)

Thank you to those of you who joined us. We hope you enjoyed this game of the LaLiga. This was Elche's first win in this edition of La Liga, and it came at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, home of Getafe in the Madrid area. . Visit the VAVEL portal to keep up to date with all the information, upcoming games, interviews, latest news an that comes up throughout the day.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Summary and highlights of Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Getafe in LaLiga 2021

Rayo Vallecano wins the Madrid derby in a great match for the locals, who started scoring from the penalty spot and ended up scoring. Dream debut for Radamel Falcao, who had time to score the first goal in his return to the Spanish League;. 10:04 AM7 hours ago. END OF...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Radamel Falcao
vavel.com

Falcao fever - Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe CF

Radamel Falcao, one of the great strikers from the early 2010s, has taken a surprising step in his career, choosing to return to Madrid and sign for Rayo Vallecano. The signing of Falcao has shocked the footballing world and sent fans (Rayistas) into ecstasy. Rayo Vallecano. Based in the working-class...
SOCCER
USA Today

Bilbao holds Atlético to 0-0; Falcao nets in Rayo debut

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Diego Simeone joined soccer’s coaching elite by building rock-hard defenses that grind out victories with the bare minimum of flash up front. But now, with the greatest wealth of attacking talent in his decade in charge of Atletico Madrid, the Argentine is struggling to make that flash up front click.
UEFA
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Matchday 5 in La Liga sees Rayo Vallecano take on Getafe at the Estadio de Vallecas Stadium on Saturday 18th September. Ahead of the game we take a look at Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Live Stream, Preview and Prediction details. Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe: Preview. Rayo Vallecano registered their first...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

All eyes on Vallecas: Michel fighting for Getafe job against Rayo Vallecano

Four matches, four defeats, zero points. It’s a record that any coach would be concerned by. And when it comes following in the footsteps of a club legend like Jose Bordalas, your task is even more difficult. Michel came into a tough gig, and knew that he’d have his work cut out to change this team’s style, but it’s not going according to plan.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getafe#Premier Sports#Colombian
The Guardian

The Tiger who came for free: Falcao is back and scoring in La Liga

Rayo Vallecano’s top-flight return was a miracle and now they have signed Radamel Falcao. But all is not well with the club. This was the kind of moment you didn’t want to miss and on the corner of Avenida Albufera and Payaso Fofó street, down in the People’s Republic of Vallecas, the opening bars of the Final Countdown boomed out. Inside, in the front row of seats on the eastern side of the ground where Colombian flags joined tricolours and the smoke smells sickly sweet, the fan in the tiger onesie roared and sang along. Around him, they did the same. Or just laughed. There were 3,280 people, plus a dozen or so gathered in the tower blocks overlooking the wall at one end, all going slightly mad while their striker wore a smile the size of the city he had returned to.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Rayo Vallecano great Piti: Falcao arrival just like Hugo Sanchez

Rayo Vallecano great Francisco 'Piti' Medina Luna is excited seeing Radamel Falcao now with the club. The Colombian, fresh after his move from Galatasaray, struck in victory over Getafe on the weekend in his first appearance for Rayo. And in reaction, Piti declared: "As a Rayo player, I saw his...
SOCCER
BBC

Getafe 1-2 Atletico Madrid: Luis Suarez scores twice in comeback win

Luis Suarez scored two late goals as La Liga champions Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat neighbours Getafe. Getafe's first goal against Atleti since 2011 came when Stefan Mitrovic's header hit the post and went in off goalkeeper Jan Oblak's hand. That was the first time they had netted...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Inside Leeds | Watch unseen footage of Liverpool's 3-0 win

Goals from Mohamed Salah - his 100th in the Premier League - Fabinho and Sadio Mane earned the Reds a comprehensive victory on the road on Sunday. Enjoy the best of the action from a different perspective below. App users should tap here to watch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham: Odsonne Edouard scores twice on dream debut as Patrick Vieira's side grab first win

Odsonne Edouard scored twice on his Crystal Palace debut as Patrick Vieira's side secured an emphatic 3-0 win over 10-man Tottenham at Selhurst Park. The striker, an £18.5m signing from Celtic on Deadline Day, scored his first just 28 seconds after coming off the bench in the 84th minute then netted his second, and Palace's third, in stoppage time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sacramento Bee

Ekkelenkamp scores on debut as Hertha wins again

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp scored 87 seconds into his Hertha Berlin debut in a 2-1 win over promoted Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga on Friday. The 21-year-old Dutch midfielder, who joined Hertha from Ajax on the last day of the summer transfer window, scored with a header from a corner in the 61st minute. He was involved again as an own-goal from Fürth’s Maximilian Bauer in the 79th proved to be the winner for Hertha.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Bournemouth 3-0 Barnsley: Jordan Zemura scores twice for dominant Cherries

Jordan Zemura scored his first goals in professional football as Bournemouth moved up to fifth in the Championship with a dominant win over Barnsley. The 21-year-old's early strike gave the Cherries a great start as the defender fired in at the second attempt after some excellent build-up play down the right.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Malmo vs Juventus LIVE: Score Updates (0-3)

Excellent weather at the Malmo stadium, the teams are ready to kick off the match. Álvaro Morata accumulates more than 20 goals in the Champions League, being one of the three Spanish players who have this number. In the last season he scored 6 goals in eight matches for the Italians.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy