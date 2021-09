It was meant to be a day of new beginnings at Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium. Antoine Griezmann was back in an Atlético Madrid shirt more than 500 days after the last time. João Félix was in contention after undergoing ankle surgery to fix a problem he had been dealing with since the end of last year. Matheus Cunha was in the squad as another new signing and speculation abounded about Diego Simeone’s tactics before the match.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO