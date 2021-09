Maurizio Sarri admitted after his side’s defeat against AC Milan that there was a problem in how Lazio set up from a tactical point of view. The Rossoneri stormed to a 2-0 victory over the Biancocelesti at the San Siro, thanks to goals from Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The victory maintains the Rossoneri’s perfect start to the season with 9 points from 3 games, the same as Napoli and Roma.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO