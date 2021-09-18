CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

When Will Minnesota’s Fall Colors Be The Best? 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map is Here

By Shel B
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fall is a beautiful season in Minnesota! And thanks to Smoky Mountains, you won't miss the prime of fall colors this year! They have created an interactive map (seen below) that allows people to estimate when fall colors will peak. With the drought conditions we've been seeing across Minnesota this summer, the DNR says we can expect fall colors to peak a little earlier than normal.

quickcountry.com

Comments / 1

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Yes, There’s a 4-Letter ‘S’ Word in the Fall Forecast For Minnesota This Year

Wednesday, September 22nd is the official start of fall in Minnesota, and, yes, there IS a four-letter word that starts with the letter 's' in our autumn forecast this year. According to the folks at NASA, what we refer to as the First Day of Fall here in Minnesota, is, in scientific speak, officially called the Autumnal Equinox. This year, it officially arrives at 2:21 pm on Wednesday, September 22nd. It's the day when, according to NASA, "The sun will be exactly above earth’s equator, moving from north to south, making day and night nearly equal in length – about 12 hours – throughout the world."
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Foliage#Minnesota River#Fall Colors#Interactive Map#Dnr#Noaa#The Leduc Historic Estate
Quick Country 96.5

Is Minnesota Really A Top State for ‘Complaining Karens’?

This totally wouldn't be Minnesota nice, would it? But a new survey says Minnesota is one of the top states for 'complaining Karens'!. Let me speak to the manager! You know what a 'Karen' is these days, right? According to this new survey from the crew over at Bionic, being a 'Karen' started to become popular two years ago in 2019, before the pandemic hit. They define like this:
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Did You Know That You’ll Encounter Pac-Man On This Minnesota Highway?

According to the Duluth News Tribune, Minnesota has more than 140,000 miles of public roads, the fifth-largest number of miles in the United States, so knowing that fact, you shouldn't be surprised to see some things on the road that you won't see anywhere else. We've got unique bridges, tons of wildlife both living and non-living on the sides of the roads, and in one portion of the state, we've even got Pac-Man on the road.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Quick Country 96.5

DoorDash To Deliver Alcohol in Minnesota

Being prepared is the key to success, but life happens. Sometimes you forget to grab beer when you're out running errands and you don't realize it until your friends have shown up and the game has already kicked off. It's a mistake we've all made, but now thanks to DoorDash, you won't have to leave the party to make a booze run.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy