When Will Minnesota’s Fall Colors Be The Best? 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map is Here
Fall is a beautiful season in Minnesota! And thanks to Smoky Mountains, you won't miss the prime of fall colors this year! They have created an interactive map (seen below) that allows people to estimate when fall colors will peak. With the drought conditions we've been seeing across Minnesota this summer, the DNR says we can expect fall colors to peak a little earlier than normal.quickcountry.com
Comments / 1