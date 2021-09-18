When Will Minnesota’s Fall Colors Be The Best? 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map is Here

Wednesday, September 22nd is the official start of fall in Minnesota, and, yes, there IS a four-letter word that starts with the letter 's' in our autumn forecast this year. According to the folks at NASA, what we refer to as the First Day of Fall here in Minnesota, is, in scientific speak, officially called the Autumnal Equinox. This year, it officially arrives at 2:21 pm on Wednesday, September 22nd. It's the day when, according to NASA, "The sun will be exactly above earth’s equator, moving from north to south, making day and night nearly equal in length – about 12 hours – throughout the world."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO