CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Another evacuation flight leaves Afghanistan with 28 U.S. citizens

kisswtlz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-eight U.S. citizens and seven lawful permanent residents were evacuated from Afghanistan on Friday, the U.S. State Department said Saturday afternoon. “We can confirm that a Qatar Airways charter flight departed from Kabul yesterday with 28 U.S. citizens and 7 lawful permanent residents on board,” Ned Price, the department’s spokesman, said in a statement. “We are grateful to Qatari authorities, who continue to coordinate these flights with us. We will continue to help U.S. citizens and Afghans affiliated with the U.S. government to depart Afghanistan. The international community welcomes the Taliban’s cooperation on these flights, and we will continue our engagement so that U.S. citizens and Afghans enjoy full freedom of movement.”

www.kisswtlz.com

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
kisswtlz.com

Some at American University of Afghanistan were evacuated, but not all

Washington — Nearly 150 students and staff from the American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) were evacuated before the U.S. completed its withdrawal at the end of August. But that was short of the AUAF administration’s goal to get 1,200 out of the country, and now the university is working to move out the remainder as the Taliban government takes hold.
COLLEGES
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Very Scary’: Minnesota Man Who Worked With U.S. Army Stuck In Afghanistan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota man stuck in Afghanistan is looking for help to get home. Qais was granted U.S. citizenship in 2020 after working with troops for seven years in his home country of Afghanistan. He went back to visit family and didn’t anticipate the country falling into the hands of the Taliban. Credit: CBS The evacuation of American citizens began on Aug. 15, and the next day, he and his wife welcomed a baby into the family. Qais says he tried desperately to get to the airport in Kabul to get his family to safety. “I was trying to make them understand that I...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#U S State Department#U S Citizens#The U S State Department#Qatari#Afghans#The State Department#Americans#Embassy
Fox News

Taliban names spokesman as Afghanistan's ambassador to UN

The Taliban have reportedly nominated Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador and have asked to speak at the United Nations. A letter from Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi sent to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres first confirmed the news, and Reuters first reported it. The move comes just...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
daytonatimes.com

Journalists and the Afghanistan military evacuation

While watching, listening, and reading, about events surrounding the Afghanistan evacuation by correspondents, reporters, columnists, and editorial writers for MSNBC, CNN, FOX News, The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Washington Street Journal, I often find myself noting that they often came off more like propagandists than journalists.
MILITARY
Washington Post

The U.S. might cut funding for organizations like mine in Afghanistan. That would be another disaster.

Taylor Smith is executive director of Free to Run. As the crisis in Afghanistan continues to unfold, many are unaware that we potentially have another disastrous evacuation on the horizon. Numerous nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) operating in Afghanistan and funded by the State Department have been told their projects are on pause and may be closed by this time next month due to the security situation. For organizations that have demonstrated a meaningful impact on health, women’s rights, education and other sectors, this is a death sentence. For a country that depends upon aid to function, this could be a catastrophe.
U.S. POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. extends pause of Afghan evacuation flights due to measles cases

The pause in U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees has been extended for at least seven more days due to a handful of diagnosed measles cases among refugees who recently arrived in the United States, the Pentagon said Monday. What You Need To Know. The pause in U.S.-bound flights of Afghan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

U.S. halts Afghan evacuation flights after measles outbreak

The U.S. has halted in-bound flights carrying Afghanistan evacuees after four cases of measles were detected among Afghans who already arrived in the country, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. Ms. Psaki told reporters the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended putting the Afghanistan flights on hold...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

U.S. says 21 Americans were on the first post-airlift passenger flight out of Afghanistan

Civilian flights out of Kabul International Airport resumed Thursday for the first time since U.S. forces ended a two-week evacuation on Aug. 31. The first international passenger flight, a Qatar Airways 777, left Kabul with 113 Western passport holders or legal residents on board, and Qatar said another flight with up to 200 people will leave Friday. Almost all the passengers on Thursday's flight were of Afghan origin, and many had gotten stuck in the country after coming to visit relatives over the summer, The Wall Street Journal reports.
LIFESTYLE
Birmingham Star

Another evacuation flight takes off from Kabul

Washington [US] September 11 (ANI): The US government facilitated a second flight for the departures of US citizens and lawful permanent residents of Afghanistan on a chartered Qatar Airways flight from Kabul to a neighbouring country. The Qatar Airways flight held 19 US citizens and the party travelling overland included...
LIFESTYLE
Marconews.com

TSA mask fines, flights out of Afghanistan, U.S. Open action: 5 things to know Friday

Biden directs TSA to double fines on travelers who won't mask up on flights. A new executive order from President Joe Biden directs the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to double the fines faced by travelers who refuse to mask up in airports and "on certain modes of public transportation." The fines take effect Friday would be $500 to $1,000 for first offenders and $1,000 to $3,000 for repeat offenders. Children under 2 and those with certain disabilities are exempt. The TSA's mask mandate, which first went into effect in February and was recently extended through Jan. 18, requires masks on airplanes, trains, buses and in airports and train stations. "If you break the rules, be prepared to pay," Biden said Thursday. During his speech, the president laid out a "six-pronged strategy" focused on sweeping vaccination requirements for federal workers and companies with more than 100 employees, increasing school safety protocols and making coronavirus testing more accessible.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
The Independent

The Latest: Turkey says US failing to help Afghan refugees

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:__UNITED NATIONS — After two decades in Afghanistan the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks aired Wednesday.Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population – some 4 million, mostly Syrians – and has warned that it cannot accept any more arrivals from Afghanistan.“Right now, the U.S. is failing to meet its obligations. We have more than 300,000 Afghan refugees and we will no longer be able to afford to welcome any more Afghan refugees in Turkey,” Erdogan said in a preview of...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy