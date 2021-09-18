Another evacuation flight leaves Afghanistan with 28 U.S. citizens
Twenty-eight U.S. citizens and seven lawful permanent residents were evacuated from Afghanistan on Friday, the U.S. State Department said Saturday afternoon. “We can confirm that a Qatar Airways charter flight departed from Kabul yesterday with 28 U.S. citizens and 7 lawful permanent residents on board,” Ned Price, the department’s spokesman, said in a statement. “We are grateful to Qatari authorities, who continue to coordinate these flights with us. We will continue to help U.S. citizens and Afghans affiliated with the U.S. government to depart Afghanistan. The international community welcomes the Taliban’s cooperation on these flights, and we will continue our engagement so that U.S. citizens and Afghans enjoy full freedom of movement.”www.kisswtlz.com
Comments / 0