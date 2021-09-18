Braves' pre-season ends this weekend

The Cardinals were looking to make a statement last weekend in the North Country Classic, Which saw the Cardinals take on Clarkson, St. John Fisher College, SUNY Canton and St. Lawrence. Going into this weekend, the Cardinals were riding high and carrying an undefeated record beating Castleton University, Utica and Suny Poly. However, after the weekend, their record shifted from 3-0 record to a 4-3 record before taking on the Potsdam Bears wednesday Sept. 14 in Memorial Hall. The Cardinals Traveled to Potsdam to start off the weekend to take on clarkson. The first set was not what the Cardinals were looking for, only scoring nine times to the opponents 25. The second set saw the Cardinals start to find their groove and notch the highest score in the game for the team scoring 17 points against Clarkson’s 25. The third set once again found Plattsburgh scoring double digits. However, they were not able to stop Clarksons scoring, handing the Cardinals their first loss of the season. Later on in the night, the Cardinals took the court vs. St. John Fisher. The Cardinals dropped the first set losing a close set 23-25. The second set proved to be the hardest one for the Cardinals seeing them score 15 points, which would amount to the lowest total for the cardinals all game. The third saw hope for the Cardinals to build momentum that could help the team find a win the next game.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO