Sports

Braves' pre-season ends this weekend

By The Recorder and Times staff
kingstonthisweek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brockville Braves have two more exhibition games to play before the start of the CCHL’s 2021-22 regular season. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The Jr. A Braves have a home-and-home with the Kemptville 73’s this weekend. Brockville hosts the opener at...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

Comments / 0

wgel.com

Season Ends For MG Softball

The Mulberry Grove Junior High softball girls had their fall season come to an end Wednesday in their own IESA regional tournament. The Eagles were defeated by Morrisonville 17-2.
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
Shropshire Star

Telford Tigers lose final pre-season game

Hexagon Telford Tigers’ final pre-season game ended with a loss after a close contest with Leeds Knights at Telford Ice Rink last night. Leeds led at the end of the first period through a Cole Shudra goal. Matty Davies then doubled Leeds’ lead before Dan Mitchell pulled a goal back for Tigers.
SPORTS
theadvocate.com

Braves give new coach Walker an opening season win

A small hint of fall was in the air as the Northwestern Middle School Braves opened the season on Sept. 9 with a 34 to 0 win over East Feliciana at Bronco Stadium. First year Braves coach James “Jimbo” Walker, who cut his teeth coaching the ZHS freshmen football and the baseball team, picked up his first win as the Middle School coach.
WALKER, LA
chatsports.com

Division-leaders Giants, Braves open weekend series

National League division leaders, one with more at stake than the other, go head-to-head Friday night when the Atlanta Braves and host San Francisco Giants open a three-game series. Atlanta (76-68) will kick off the series with a three-game lead in the NL East over second-place Philadelphia (74-72), an advantage...
MLB
#Times#The Brockville Braves#Cchl#The Athens Aeros#The Perth Blue Wings
chatsports.com

Key homestand continues as Braves host Marlins for weekend set

After taking two of three from the Nationals and increasing their lead in the NL East, the Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Friday when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta improved to 74-65 with a thrilling win Thursday night thanks to a Joc Pederson walk-off single in the 10th inning. That victory pushed their lead in the NL East to 3.5 games over the Philadelphia Phillies and 5.0 games over the New York Mets.
MLB
kingstonthisweek.com

Frontenacs win big in first pre-season game

Although it was only an Ontario Hockey League pre-season game, the Kingston Frontenacs perhaps gave fans a glimpse of their offensive prowess Thursday night in Peterborough. Kingston scored early and often in a 9-2 road win over the Petes. The Frontenacs led 5-0 after the first period, played a scoreless...
NHL
theScore

Braves' Rosario hits for MLB's 4th cycle this season

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario recorded a bloop single in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants to hit for the cycle. Rosario is the fourth MLB player to hit for the cycle this season after Trea Turner (his third), Jake Cronenworth, and Braves teammate Freddie Freeman (his second).
MLB
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: there’s a championship in the balance this weekend

There is one playoff series already in progress involving the Atlanta Braves… or should we say “future” Atlanta Braves?. It’s probably a good thing that the Atlanta Braves are in the National League this year, and not just because of the more traditional rules that the league employs. It’s because...
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Kyle Wright enjoying impressive 2021 Season

While some of the Atlanta Braves Top 30 prospects have garnered most of the attention throughout the 2021 minor league season, there is a former top prospect whose season should not go unnoticed. The Atlanta Braves have a wealth of young starting pitching depth throughout the major and minor leagues,...
MLB
realsport101.com

Fortnite Season 8's Competitive scene kicks off with Pre-Season

Fortnite Season 8's competitive calendar will be headlined by the Grand Royale event in November. Before we can look forward to any of this, you first need to make it through pre-season!. The pre-season event will kick off all things competitive in Season 8 such as the weekly cash cups...
VIDEO GAMES
cardinalpointsonline.com

Volleyball ends weekend with one win

The Cardinals were looking to make a statement last weekend in the North Country Classic, Which saw the Cardinals take on Clarkson, St. John Fisher College, SUNY Canton and St. Lawrence. Going into this weekend, the Cardinals were riding high and carrying an undefeated record beating Castleton University, Utica and Suny Poly. However, after the weekend, their record shifted from 3-0 record to a 4-3 record before taking on the Potsdam Bears wednesday Sept. 14 in Memorial Hall. The Cardinals Traveled to Potsdam to start off the weekend to take on clarkson. The first set was not what the Cardinals were looking for, only scoring nine times to the opponents 25. The second set saw the Cardinals start to find their groove and notch the highest score in the game for the team scoring 17 points against Clarkson’s 25. The third set once again found Plattsburgh scoring double digits. However, they were not able to stop Clarksons scoring, handing the Cardinals their first loss of the season. Later on in the night, the Cardinals took the court vs. St. John Fisher. The Cardinals dropped the first set losing a close set 23-25. The second set proved to be the hardest one for the Cardinals seeing them score 15 points, which would amount to the lowest total for the cardinals all game. The third saw hope for the Cardinals to build momentum that could help the team find a win the next game.
POTSDAM, NY
chatsports.com

A Mavs Moneyball Pre-Season Primer

Basketball starts really soon. Most of you know that, after all you’re reading a basketball site right in the early prime of football season. And yet, here I am on a Tuesday night, writing about what’s to come. So here’s what’s coming up: Media Day is Monday the 27th with...
SPORTS
Talking Chop

Braves look to end homestand on a good note against Rockies

The Atlanta Braves will try to end a nine-game homestand on a good note Thursday afternoon when they wrap up a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. The Braves dropped the first two games of the series and will be trying to avoid a sweep. Atlanta had plenty of chances Wednesday night but went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 12 men on base in a 3-2 loss.
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves' Duvall ends up with single on ball that clears fence

PHOENIX (AP) — Adam Duvall passed teammate Austin Riley while running the bases after a drive over the wall in left-center, costing the Atlanta Braves slugger his 38th homer of the season. Duvall was ultimately credited with a two-run single on the bizarre first-inning play against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It...
MLB
stlouisgametime.com

What to look for at the Blues’ training camp and pre-season

With the Blues’ training camp officially underway today at the Centene Community Ice Center, fans are becoming focused on the season’s start. What will this year’s Blues team look like? What lines will the coaching staff put together?. Most importantly, how will this year’s team respond to last year’s quick...
NHL
The Community News

Bearcats shut out Arlington Heights to end pre-district play

Coming into their final non-district matchup against the Arlington Heights Yellowjackets on Friday, Sept. 10, the Aledo Bearcats had already collected two impressive wins to start their title defense with a 2-0 record. That record improved by the end of the game as Aledo shut out Arlington Heights 64-0 in front of a hometown crowd at Bearcat Stadium.
ALEDO, TX
kingstonthisweek.com

Cavalry falls to Pacific in Canadian Championship quarterfinal round

There will be no semifinal appearance in the Canadian Championship for Cavalry FC. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The club that’s become the Calgary crew’s chief rival made sure of that Wednesday night at Spruce Meadows. In a match billed by a fan on...
MLS

