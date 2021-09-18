Lady Bruin softball romps to 3 wins in one day, matches last year's win total (15)
Throughout Bartlesville High's illustrious softball history, few Lady Bruin teams have matched or surpassed the success this year's squad forged Thursday. After winning both their first-day games at the Putnam City Tournament, the Bartlesville gals hopped back on the bus for a trip to Putnam City North High for a district game, in which senior Lady Bruin pitcher Logan Cates proceeded to hurl a no-hit shutout, with 10 strikeouts.www.examiner-enterprise.com
Comments / 0