FULTON - Nick Iamaio, Pastor-Teacher in the Fulton Reformed Presbyterian Church, will preach his final two sermons on Sunday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 26. He has pastored this congregation for almost three decades. Iamaio and his wife Kathy are retiring to Tennessee where they will join two of their three children and continue their service to the Lord Jesus Christ.

