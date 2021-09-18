CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Dolores Belair Whipkey

nny360.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDolores Belair Whipkey, 87, originally from Clayton and Watertown NY, passed away September 10, 2021 in Palm Harbor FL after a short illness. She is survived by her loving husband Dan, their children Lee Ann, Jim, Scott, and Steve, their seven grandchildren, and her brother Neil Belair. Dolores and Dan recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Her love, beauty, humor and kindness, as well as always caring for others’ needs ahead of her own, will always be remembered.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Actor Michael Blackson Raises $10K In Funeral Funds For Late Anthony Johnson

Tributes from the likes of Friday star Ice Cube and Bow Wow poured in but, according to Johnson's widow Lexi Jones Mason, it was a lot of "fake love." Explaining that funeral costs alone would be in the range of $15,000, Mason asked for those flaking on their supposed donations to stop it with the lip service. "There's people that's saying that they're gonna give money…we haven't received it," Mason wrote. "Please stop the fake love please stop the fake calls please stop the fake texts. Just for our family…Me the kids and the grandkids, just stop it."
CHARITIES
nny360.com

Pastor Nick Iamaio retiring

FULTON - Nick Iamaio, Pastor-Teacher in the Fulton Reformed Presbyterian Church, will preach his final two sermons on Sunday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 26. He has pastored this congregation for almost three decades. Iamaio and his wife Kathy are retiring to Tennessee where they will join two of their three children and continue their service to the Lord Jesus Christ.
RELIGION
nny360.com

First Baptist Church of Central Square

On Saturday, Sept. 25 the First Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St., Central Square will hold a drive-thru chicken and biscuit dinner from 4-6 p.m. The menu is chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, vegetable, homemade brownies for dessert. The cost of dinner is $10. FREE LUNCH. On Wednesday, Sept. 29...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy