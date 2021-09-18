CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Keith B. Hollis

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith B. Hollis, 61, of Liverpool, NY passed away on Friday, Sep 10, 2021, after a battle with COVID-19. Born in Oswego, NY, he was the son of the late Clarence and Jeanette (Bonney) Hollis. He graduated from Pulaski Academy and Central School in 1978, and owned and operated Hollis’s Outdoor Toy Store for 22 years before moving on to operate a hauling business. A friend of the local community, he was an active supporter of many organizations throughout his life. He regularly went out of his way to help others and provide support to those in need. A lifelong car and motorcycle enthusiast, he enjoyed a pastime rebuilding vintage models. In his later years, he took pleasure in cooking, gardening, and exploring the country with his longtime companion Tracey DeForest. A devoted father, and soon-to-be grandfather, his pride and joy were his son Keith R. Hollis and daughter Mackenzie (Hollis) Frederick, and no destination was too far to be present for important events and celebrations. Undoubtedly, Keith will be remembered for his kindness, humor, and love of adventure.

