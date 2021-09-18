Edward D. Scott, age 86, formerly of Pulaski passed away Monday in Hilton Head, SC. Edward was born December 24, 1934, in Pulaski, the son of George and Marie Maahs Scott. He graduated from Pulaski High School in 1954 and served in the United States Army from 1955-1957. Edward was married to Inga Jeanne Smith on November 1, 1958. He was employed by Holstein Friesian World for 20 years, retiring in 1993. He had previously been employed by General Electric in Syracuse in heavy military for 15 years. Edward was a 30-year retired member and officer of the Ringgold Fire Department. He was a former member of the Pulaski Lodge -415 F&AM and the Media Temple in Watertown. Edward was a member of the Rose Hill Golf Club in Bluffton, SC, and the Elms Golf Club in Sandy Creek for many years.