Utah men’s golf finished ninth out of 14 teams this weekend at the Maui Jim invitational in what was their first tournament of the season. Overall, the Utes shot 10 under as a team with a total of 830 strokes. It was a steady performance as the Utes were in ninth after the first round but bounced back in impressive fashion the second day as they knocked in an impressive 20 birdies.

UTAH STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO