It’s Monday which means we are one week closer to hockey season. Here are the NHL stories to know in today’s Daily Links:. With David Krejci no longer on the Boston Bruins, the talk has been that Charlie Coyle will slot in as the second-line center. But he is not a player like Krejci. One player that could “bring some of what Krejci did” is likely looking at a change of address sooner rather than later: San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl. (Boston Hockey Now)

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO