Rookie camp is well underway and main camp opens up on Wednesday! The 2021-22 season will be upon us before we know it. In the meantime, let’s dive into the mailbag!. Pospisil’s always been a bit of a project pick: the club loved his developmental ceiling in his draft year, but the thought was that he’d need to find a bit more consistency in order to get there. (Remember how Matthew Tkachuk was, to be blunt, kind of foolish with how he engaged physically in his rookie NHL season and then he figured out the right balance and became a really effective player? That’s what Popsisil kinda needed to figure out.)

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO