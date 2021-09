If you’ve ever spent any time in Red Wing, Minnesota, you know how special this city is. There’s plenty to do there, from admiring the pottery that made the town famous to exploring nature with a hike to eating in one of the town’s many restaurants. There’s so much to do, in fact, that it might be best if you spend the night. Luckily, we’ve got just the place for you to stay: a nearly 150-year-old manor house that you can call your own for a night or two. It’ll give you a lovely place to rest your head as you explore the wonderful town of Red Wing. Sound good? Read on below to learn more.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO