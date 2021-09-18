Community calendar

First Volunteer Bank is hosting Tailgate-a-palooza to sideline hunger. The bank’s Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe and LaFayette locations will accept canned (nonperishable) foods and money until Friday, Sept. 24, for a food drive that benefits Catoosa and Walker counties. A donation of $1 equals 4.8 cans of food. Woodstation and Ringgold Elementary schools are also participating until Friday, Sept. 17. Donated food will go to the Care Mission in LaFayette, and Christ Chapel and Communities In Schools of Catoosa County.