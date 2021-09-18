CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Texans look fly for first road trip of the regular season

By Mark Lane
 6 days ago
The Houston Texans posted images Saturday of the team as they board the team charter and depart for Cleveland.

The Texans look for a 2-0 start as they play the Browns Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor says the team is looking to stay consistent as they were against the Jacksonville Jaguars throughout the 37-21 win in Week 1 at NRG Stadium.

“We’ve done a good job of staying in third-and-manageable, sustaining drives where we as a team, or as an offense, we could definitely finish some of those drives better,” said Taylor. “And that’s something that we’re focusing on throughout the week.”>

