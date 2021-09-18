CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Adam Kinzinger Admits 'Trump Is Winning,' Urges GOP to Stand Up to 'Lies'

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
 6 days ago
"The Republican Party will not get better unless you stand up," the congressman said in a message to fellow GOP lawmakers on Saturday.

Comments / 84

Bonnie Alcala
5d ago

trump will never be a winner he has no soul regardless what he does or where he ends up he's dark he is souless and that won't ever change

Reply(17)
16
k whiteleather
5d ago

gop stand up to trump take the party back.we need a two party system where elected officials are not afraid of their constituents and speaking out.

Reply
5
Roger Mason
5d ago

To Trump, getting his way means winning. This explains the reality:"Everything Trump Touches Dies" Including the Republican Party.

Reply(1)
10
Decider

Sunny Hostin Picks a Fight with Ana Navarro on ‘The View’: “Let’s Just Throw Out the Entire Republican Party”

After igniting a bit of a fight about Monica Lewinsky on yesterday’s episode (Sept. 22), The View co-host Sunny Hostin came back to teach her fellow panelists a lesson today. Right off the bat, as Ana Navarro and Joy Behar began discussing Liz Cheney as a prime presidential candidate for the Republican Party in 2024, Hostin was not having it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

These Republican Candidates Believe Trump Won 2020. Now They Want to Control 2024

What if Brad Raffensperger had followed Donald Trump’s orders? As his bid to hang onto power following his election loss last year grew desperate, Trump urged the Georgia secretary of state to “find” enough votes to edge out Joe Biden. Raffensperger, a Republican, refused. Even so, Trump managed to bring democracy to the brink, eroding trust in the process with lies about “fraud” in Georgia and other swing states and instigating an attack on the United States Capitol. It’s hard to say how much worse the crisis may have been had Raffensperger and other election officials gone along with him. But we could soon find out.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Trump mocks Bush, Liz Cheney with bizarre photoshopped image

As news spread Thursday that former President George W. Bush would be headlining a Texas fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming next month, subscribers to the email posts by former President Donald Trump received a "must-see" message. Inside the file, headed with the subject line "ICYMI: Must-See Photo"...
POTUS
MSNBC

Kayleigh McEnany targets Biden, accidentally makes Trump look worse

Last year was difficult for the United States in a great many ways, and this week, we were confronted with data pointing in another unsettling direction. According to the FBI, the nation saw the sharpest increase in murders since the bureau started keeping track 60 years ago. The murder rate...
POTUS
Fox News

Trump makes history as former president — He is the most powerful and sought-after endorser in the history of American politics

Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Post

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation for...
POTUS
Reuters

Post Trump, U.S. Democrats offer bill to rein in presidential powers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Democrats introduced legislation on Tuesday seeking to pull back powers from the presidency, part of an ongoing effort to rein in the White House in a rebuke to the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump. House leaders said the “Protecting our Democracy Act”...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Special Report - Backers of Trump's False Fraud Claims Seek to Control Next U.S. Elections

(Reuters) - One leading candidate seeking to become Georgia’s chief elections official, Republican Jody Hice, is a Congressman who voted to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential win in the hours after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Hice had posted on social media earlier that day: “This is our 1776 moment,” referencing the American Revolution.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

