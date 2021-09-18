CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams vs Colts: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds

Cover picture for the articleThe last time the Los Angeles Rams squared off with the Indianapolis Colts was back in 2017, when a flashy, young upstart head coach by the name of Sean McVay was making his debut as top man on an NFL sideline. That match-up ended well-enough for a Rams team holding court in front of a hometown crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This time around, the Colts will be the ones trying to make a point in front of their loyal fan base.

FOX Sports

Bears vs. Rams odds: How to bet, picks, more

Rams -7.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Bears cover) Moneyline: Rams - 350 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Bears +280 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $38 total) Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined.
NFL
Matthew Stafford
FanSided

Rams Game Sunday: Rams vs Colts odds and prediction for NFL Week 2

The LA Rams opened the 2021 NFL season with an impressive win over the visiting Chicago Bears. The team must now travel to face the Indianapolis Colts for their week 2 matchup. The Indianapolis Colts are the second 2020 NFL Playoff team that the Rams will face in the month of September. The Rams will end the month by hosting the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 26, 2021.
NFL
lineups.com

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts Matchup Preview (9/19/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts Matchup Preview (9/19/21) Both the Rams and Colts debuted new starting quarterbacks on Sunday with vastly different levels of success. Los Angeles’s Matthew Stafford lit up the Chicago defense on Sunday Night Football in a decisive victory while Carson Wentz struggled to move the ball effectively outside of a couple of drives in a multi-score home loss to the Seahawks. Things don’t get much easier for Wentz against this Rams team that has one of the best defenses in the NFL. Can the Colts avoid an 0-2 start and upset the Rams at home? Does it even matter in an AFC South where only one team won in Week 1?
NFL
