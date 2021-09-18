Rams vs Colts: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts Matchup Preview (9/19/21) Both the Rams and Colts debuted new starting quarterbacks on Sunday with vastly different levels of success. Los Angeles’s Matthew Stafford lit up the Chicago defense on Sunday Night Football in a decisive victory while Carson Wentz struggled to move the ball effectively outside of a couple of drives in a multi-score home loss to the Seahawks. Things don’t get much easier for Wentz against this Rams team that has one of the best defenses in the NFL. Can the Colts avoid an 0-2 start and upset the Rams at home? Does it even matter in an AFC South where only one team won in Week 1?

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO