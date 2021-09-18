Bills vs Dolphins 2021: Miami elevates Jamal Perry for Week 2

The Miami Dolphins, coming off a tough victory on the road in Foxborough, are set to make their home debut against the Buffalo Bills in week two. Miami will face the Bills in week two for the second straight season and are hoping for a different result. The Dolphins eked out a 17-16 victory over the New England Patriots, becoming the only team in the AFC East to win their season opener. The 17 points the Dolphins produced were the most by any team in the division as well. The Jets scored 14 against the Carolina Panthers, and the Bills scored 16 in their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

