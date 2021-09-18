CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills vs Dolphins 2021: Miami elevates Jamal Perry for Week 2

By Kevin Nogle
The Phinsider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins announced on Saturday the elevation of defensive back Jamal Perry from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Perry, who has primarily played cornerback in his three seasons with the Dolphins, worked at safety for a large portion of training camp this year. He has appeared in 28 games for the Dolphins, including, seven starts, with 72 tackles, one interception, and seven passes defensed. He also has 14 special teams tackles.

www.thephinsider.com

