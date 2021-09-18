CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Oskaloosa Herald
 7 days ago

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C. (Taped) FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped) CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 9 & 10, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y. 2 p.m. FOX — NHRA: The DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX...

tucson.com

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)
Mercury News

Bay Area TV Sports: What to watch on Thursday-Friday

European Tour: Dutch Open (early Fri.) 4:30 a.m. GOLF. CONCACAF Champions: Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey 7 p.m. FS2. WTA Luxembourg/Portoroz (early Fri.) 2 a.m. TENNIS. American Heritage (FL) at Edna Karr (LA) 4 p.m. ESPN2. Bishop Gorman (NV) at Hamilton (AZ) 7 p.m. ESPNU. Golf. European Tour: Dutch Open 4:30...
NFL
CBS Sports

College football games on CBS Sports Network: Houston vs. Rice TV channel, watch live stream

This weekend's schedule of college football games to be featured CBS Sports Network is a five-game slate of differing styles featuring unique matchups. This group of games has everything from option attacks to air-raid schemes. The Week 2 is highlighted by a slate of nonconference matchups that will begin Friday night and run through the early hours of Sunday morning.. That means schools will be seeking all-important victories to bolster their prospects of bowl eligibility before the grind of conference play ramps up.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Advanced Television

Research: “Is the death of TV sport viewing exaggerated?”

A report from MoffettNathanson Research (MN) looks at the “pathetic” viewing numbers for the Tokyo Olympics and compares and contrasts them with previous Games. But the study says that all TV sports viewing in the US, including the NBA, MLB, Masters and the NHL, have suffered serious declines over the past year.
NFL
dmagazine.com

What I’m Watching: A Promising Pitcher, Zeke’s Week 2, and a New Sports TV Show

Fun fact: there’s way too much sports on television—too much for any reasonable human to get through in a given week. But I’m unreasonable. I watch everything so that you don’t have to. Literally every hour of every week. Every Monday I’ll give you a rundown of the stuff that’s catching my eye involving Dallas sports and Dallas sports-adjacent content. Worth your time this week:
DALLAS, TX
Holland Sentinel

West Michigan native Lisa Byington is first female TV voice of major men's pro sports team

Fresh off their first NBA championship since 1971, the Milwaukee Bucks will make history once again when they tip off the 2021-22 season. The Bucks have selected Lisa Byington as the lead announcer for their television broadcasts on Bally Sports Wisconsin, making her the first full-time female play-by-play announcer for a major men's professional sports team.
MICHIGAN STATE
Telegraph

My five greatest sporting spectaculars to watch on TV

With the Ryder Cup almost upon us, it is time to draw down the blinds, get the beers in and prepare to pull a sickie on Monday because this is one sporting event that no self-respecting armchair fan misses. The Ryder Cup is appointment TV. Unmissable. In fact, I would...
GOLF
Bleacher Report

NHL Opening-Week Doubleheader Headlines Turner Sports' Full 2021-22 TV Schedule

Turner Sports will broadcast 50 NHL games in 2021-22 during its first season of hockey coverage, starting with a high-profile doubleheader during the first week of the year. The Washington Capitals will host the New York Rangers on Oct. 13, followed by a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche. Both games will be shown on TNT.
NHL
CBS Boston

Watch The Boston Marathon Live, October 11, On CBSBoston.com & WBZ-TV

BOSTON (CBS) – CBS Boston has you covered for the 125th Boston Marathon, with live coverage on CBSBoston.com and WBZ-TV. WBZ-TV is proud to once again be the only local television station broadcasting the Boston Marathon live on Monday, October 11. Lisa Hughes and Toni Reavis will be your hosts from the Start to Finish line. They will be joined for the first time this year by Olympic marathon medalist and Waltham native Deena Kastor. Pre-Race coverage begins with WBZ This Morning at 4:30 a.m., with race coverage at 8 a.m. New Englanders who can’t be in front of their TVs to...
BOSTON, MA

