Danville, IL

Four Shot, Two Dead at Liquor Store East of Danville

By Steve Brandy
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people have died after an incident at about 1:55 AM Saturday morning, at the Blue Bird Liquor Store in the 31-hundred block of East Main Street. The location is just east of Danville. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people were shot. Two died from their injuries, and the other two victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division, at 217-442-4080. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Vermilion County Crime Stoppers, at 217-446-TIPS (that’s 8477).

James
5d ago

at least they are shooting each hopefully but they need to get more balls and take thier time and aim better. I don't like the tax payers white or black paying for the hospital bills

