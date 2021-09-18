Four Shot, Two Dead at Liquor Store East of Danville

Two people have died after an incident at about 1:55 AM Saturday morning, at the Blue Bird Liquor Store in the 31-hundred block of East Main Street. The location is just east of Danville. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people were shot. Two died from their injuries, and the other two victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division, at 217-442-4080. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Vermilion County Crime Stoppers, at 217-446-TIPS (that’s 8477).