Michigan State

Michigan football: September Heisman for Blake Corum; grading blowout win over NIU

By Adam Biggers
saturdaytradition.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo ahead and give the September Heisman to Michigan freshman RB Blake Corum, who continues to show off his skills to the world of college football each Saturday. During the No. 25-ranked Wolverines’ 63-10 victory over Northern Illinois, the elusive speedster eclipsed 100 yards for the third straight week; he’s scored at least 3 rushing touchdowns in each of the past 2 games and gouged the Huskies for 125 yards, including a long of 51 yards.

