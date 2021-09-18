Three killed, two injured after vehicle veered off road and struck tree
Investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in an accident that killed two and injured three others near Forks early Saturday morning. The Clallam County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle accident on mile five of the Sitkum-Solduc Road just outside of Forks. Authorities said the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, killing three people and sending two others to the hospital in critical condition.komonews.com
Comments / 0