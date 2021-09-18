‘The Captain And The Kid’: Elton John’s Surprise Autobiographical Sequel
It wasn’t Elton John’s idea to create a “sequel” to Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy, the chart-busting 1975 album inspired by his early days with songwriting partner Bernie Taupin. It wasn’t Bernie’s, either. But when they put their mind to making a record based on their ensuing global adventures, what came out was one of their best pieces of work since that album, The Captain And The Kid, released on September 18, 2006.www.udiscovermusic.com
