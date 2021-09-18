‘The Captain And The Kid’: Elton John’s Surprise Autobiographical Sequel

Elton John's oft-delayed Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has hit yet another snag, with the “Rocketman” announcing his 2021 European dates will now be pushed back to 2023. Elton took to social media and explained, “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates. . . At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.”

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO