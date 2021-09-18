CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual St. Jude Heart of Fashion for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital returns Sept. 18

By admin
vegas24seven.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnual St. Jude Heart of Fashion for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital returns Sept. 18. Fashion show to feature collection from luxury retailer Anne Fontaine. The annual St. Jude Heart of Fashion event, benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, returns to Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 18. Located at the Las Vegas Ballpark the invitation-only event will include a red carpet welcome, cocktail reception, dinner, auctions for St. Jude, and fashion show by luxury retailer Anne Fontaine, featuring Anne Fontaine herself.

