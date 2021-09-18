Annual St. Jude Heart of Fashion for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital returns Sept. 18

The Carolina Mountain Truckers “Shining for St Jude” Truck Show raised over $10,000 for St Jude’s Children’s Hospital on Saturday, September 18th in Green Mountain. This is only the second year of the event. The first year they raised $2500. This year’s show featured 51 trucks, music, bar-be-cue and other activities. The event was held in honor of Megan Denise Vess, who was diagnosed with leukemia at a young age. Megan was a patient at St. Jude’s and attended the first Carolina Mountain Truckers show where she spoke about how much St. Jude’s had helped and provided for her family. She passed away on May 16, 2020, at the age of 18. 100 % of all donations are going to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital for children and families facing childhood cancer. For more information and photos.

