CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida dancer falls from stripper’s pole

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZYzi_0c0SqL7N00

The show must go on, apparently.

Deputies and paramedics responded to a 911 call Saturday after the caller said a dancer at a South Florida adult entertainment club fell 20 feet from a stripper’s pole, the Miami Herald reported.

However, the owner of Scarlett’s Cabaret Miami in the village of Pembroke Park said the woman fell from a 12-foot pole but was not seriously injured, the newspaper reported.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright told the Herald that dispatchers received a 911 call at about 8:25 a.m. EDT. The caller said the woman was dancing and fell from a pole to the dance platform, Coleman-Wright said.

“The caller said the injury occurred about two hours before the 911 call,” Coleman-Wright told the newspaper. The woman was taken to an area hospital, according to Coleman-Wright.

Scarlett’s is owned by J.W. Lee Inc., a subsidiary of RCI Hospitality Holdings.

The owner of the business, J.W. Lee, issued a statement Saturday, the Herald reported.

“The entertainer was performing around 5 a.m. on a stage with a 12-foot pole. There are no 20-feet poles at Scarlett’s,” Lee said in his statement. “She was immediately offered medical assistance but declined. Witnesses saw her subsequently walking and talking around the club after the incident.

“Around closing (time) she complained about her back and EMS was called. We understand she’s doing OK and didn’t sustain any serious injuries.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WSB Radio

Man injured in machete attack at New Jersey Walmart, police say

KEARNY, N.J. — An argument at a Walmart in New Jersey turned violent Friday after one man struck another in the head with a machete, according to police in Kearny, a suburb of Newark. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting an assault at the Walmart...
KEARNY, NJ
WSB Radio

Man stabbed to death in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police say a man was stabbed to death in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing on Bonnie Brae Ave. around 2:27 a.m. The man was taken to the hospital, where...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Pembroke Park, FL
WSB Radio

Feds charge DC cop with murder in police pursuit death

WASHINGTON — (AP) — An officer in the nation’s capital has been indicted on a murder charge for his role in a fatal vehicle accident during a police chase that sparked two days of protests and clashes. Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Terrence Sutton, 37, was indicted on second-degree murder,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WSB Radio

Gospel singer Kelly Price safe after being declared missing

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Gospel and R&B singer Kelly Price is safe Friday after police in Georgia said she had been reported missing, according to multiple reports. Sgt. Wayne Delk, public information officer for the Cobb County Police Department, on Friday told Entertainment Tonight that Price had been reported missing. Her attorney, Monica Ewing, later told E! News that Price was safe and accounted for.
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Stripper#Accident#Cabaret Miami#J W Lee Inc#Rci Hospitality Holdings#Ems
WSB Radio

Court cases rescheduled after Gwinnett inmate tests positive for COVID-19

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said court had to rescheduled for some inmates after one of them tested positive for COVID-19. “Inmates who had court cases scheduled for today were placed in Admissions holding cells at the courthouse while waiting for transportation to the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to CDC suggested guidelines, Jail Court staff decided to continue those inmates’ court cases to another date,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “As we continue to perform contact tracing, we are confident that this is a single case and that it has been contained.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy