2005 was the last time West Virginia took on Virginia Tech in Morgantown. The last time West Virginia beat Virginia Tech in Morgantown was 2003, making for one of the most memorable games in Mountaineer Football history. Now, 18 years later, the 2021 squad has a chance to etch themselves in the book of greatest wins in program history. Yes, that is right. A win against a top 15 Virginia Tech team will be, in my opinion, one of the greatest wins in program history. Here’s why:

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 11 DAYS AGO