As Fightful Select reported on August 4, Ruby Soho was brought into All Elite Wrestling. Those that we've spoken to said there was "immediate" interest in the former Ruby Riott, not just from All Elite Wrestling but from other companies and independents as well. Some were told early on that Ruby would not be taking any bookings, and those promoters had assumed due to that, she was likely AEW bound as well. Fightful was told as far back as July that they had heard that Soho would be joining the company.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO