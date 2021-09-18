CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saunemin, IL

PBL JH cross country competes in Saunemin Invite

By Andrew Rosten
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAUNEMIN – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School girls cross country varsity team finished second in the Saunemin Invite on Saturday. Maddison DeOrnellas finished third for PBL with a time of 14:30.1 while Audrey McCoy finished eighth with a time of 15:11.7 and Hallee Johnson finished 10th with a time of 15:19.2, followed by Kyla Franckey (12th, 15:35.8), Ellie Dirks (20th, 16:35), Morgan Goss (28th, 17:34.4) and Payton Luebchow (33rd, 18:20.2).

